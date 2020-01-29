UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Cases Of Foreign Nationals Contracting New Coronovirus Detected In Southern China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:59 PM

First Cases of Foreign Nationals Contracting New Coronovirus Detected in Southern China

The first cases of foreign citizens, two Australians and a Pakistani citizen, contracting the new deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in China's southern province of Guangdong, Chen Zhusheng, deputy director of Guangdong Health Commission, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The first cases of foreign citizens, two Australians and a Pakistani citizen, contracting the new deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in China's southern province of Guangdong, Chen Zhusheng, deputy director of Guangdong Health Commission, said on Wednesday.

"As of now, among the patients who have been confirmed to be infected in Guangdong province, three were foreign nationals, two Australians and one Pakistani," Chen said.

According to Chen, the Pakistani patient is a student from a university in Wuhan. He traveled to Shenzhen on Jan 21 and arrived in Guangzhou on Jan 24. He exhibited symptoms on Jan 26 and was quaratined after visiting a hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Student Shenzhen Guangzhou Wuhan From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

16 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to support Bahrain’s National Climate Change ..

31 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.