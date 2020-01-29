First Cases of Foreign Nationals Contracting New Coronovirus Detected in Southern China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The first cases of foreign citizens, two Australians and a Pakistani citizen, contracting the new deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in China's southern province of Guangdong, Chen Zhusheng, deputy director of Guangdong Health Commission, said on Wednesday.

"As of now, among the patients who have been confirmed to be infected in Guangdong province, three were foreign nationals, two Australians and one Pakistani," Chen said.

According to Chen, the Pakistani patient is a student from a university in Wuhan. He traveled to Shenzhen on Jan 21 and arrived in Guangzhou on Jan 24. He exhibited symptoms on Jan 26 and was quaratined after visiting a hospital.