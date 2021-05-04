UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Cases Of Infection With Indian Coronavirus Strain Registered In Morocco, Algeria

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:00 AM

First Cases of Infection With Indian Coronavirus Strain Registered in Morocco, Algeria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The first cases of infection with the Indian strain of coronavirus were registered in Morocco and Algeria.

According to the Moroccan Ministry of Health, two cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country's largest city in terms of population, Casablanca.

In turn, the Pasteur Institute, which is part of the Algerian Ministry of Health, said that six cases of the strain were detected in Tipaza province in the north of the country.

According to the Moroccan Health Ministry, the number of registered cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic is almost 512,000, with 9,032 deaths and more than 498,000 recoveries.

Algeria, since the beginning of the pandemic, has recorded over 122,000 cases of coronavirus infection, with 195 deaths.

Related Topics

India Casablanca Algeria Morocco Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

5 hours ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

6 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

5 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

7 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

5 hours ago

German Cabinet Hopes to Quickly Adopt Coronavirus ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.