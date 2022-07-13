UrduPoint.com

First Cases Of Infection With New Omicron Subvariant Registered In Canada - Health Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 08:20 AM

First Cases of Infection With New Omicron Subvariant Registered in Canada - Health Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The first cases of infection with a new subvariant of the COVID-19 strain omicron BA.2.75 have been registered in Canada, the country's public health agency spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"As of July 6, it is estimated there are 5 detections of BA.2.75 in Canada based on the preliminary definition.

These numbers may change as the definition of this sub-lineage is clarified," the spokesperson told Canadian broadcaster CTV.

BA.2.75 is considered to be highly contagious, and also resistant to antibodies obtained after vaccination or illness, the broadcaster said, adding that scientists have not yet found out whether this subvariant causes a more serious course of the disease compared to other variants.

This coronavirus mutation has been found in India and at least ten other countries, including Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Related Topics

India Australia Canada Germany United Kingdom United States May July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.