First Cases of Infection With New Omicron Subvariant Registered in Canada - Health Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The first cases of infection with a new subvariant of the COVID-19 strain omicron BA.2.75 have been registered in Canada, the country's public health agency spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"As of July 6, it is estimated there are 5 detections of BA.2.75 in Canada based on the preliminary definition.

These numbers may change as the definition of this sub-lineage is clarified," the spokesperson told Canadian broadcaster CTV.

BA.2.75 is considered to be highly contagious, and also resistant to antibodies obtained after vaccination or illness, the broadcaster said, adding that scientists have not yet found out whether this subvariant causes a more serious course of the disease compared to other variants.

This coronavirus mutation has been found in India and at least ten other countries, including Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.