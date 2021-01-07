UrduPoint.com
First Cases Of Mutant COVID-19 Strain Detected In Central Latvia - Hospital

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The new UK coronavirus strain has been detected in patients and staff at the district hospital of the central Latvian town of Ogre, hospital head Dainis Sirovs said Thursday.

There have been no prior reports about patients infected with the new strain in the country.

"At the Ogre hospital, we have detected both medical staff as well as patients, who are infected with the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is more contagious," Sirovs told journalists, without specifying the number of cases.

In late December, the United Kingdom identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains.

