First Cases Of Omicron BA.2 Sub-Lineage Detected In Algeria

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 07:20 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The first cases of the new BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain have been detected in Algeria amid its rapid spread in European countries, Director-General of Algeria's Pasteur Institute Faouzi Drar said on Sunday.

"Cases of the BA.2 sub-variant, which has spread widely in some European countries, have been detected In Algeria," Drar said on the air of Radio Algeria.

He also stressed that, compared to last year, Algeria's health care system is not under pressure, contrary to November's and December's indicators.

"Then the fourth wave was believed to be dangerous due to the manifestation of the Delta strain.

We were lucky that Omicron surpassed Delta due to the speed of spread and provoked the appearance of sub-variants BA.2 and BA.3," Drar said.

On January 21, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) designated the Omicron BA.2 sub-lineage as a variant under investigation. According to the UKHSA, to date, 426 cases of the BA.2 sub-variant have been detected, with the earliest one dated December 6, 2021. Preliminary data testify to an increase in the infection rate compared to BA.1, but further analysis is needed.

