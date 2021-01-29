First cases of S. Africa coronavirus variant detected in US

A highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa has been detected for the first time on US soil among two adults with no travel history and no connection to each other, officials said Thursday

The cases were detected in South Carolina, according to a statement.

"The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over," said Brannon Traxler, the interim public health director of the state's health department.