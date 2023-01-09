UrduPoint.com

First Cases Of Simultaneous Flu, COVID-19 Infections Registered In Romania - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 06:15 PM

The first cases of simultaneous flu and COVID-19 infections dubbed "Flurona" have been registered in Romania, the country's media reported on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The first cases of simultaneous flu and COVID-19 infections dubbed "Flurona" have been registered in Romania, the country's media reported on Monday.

As of yet, all the identified cases have occurred in children, the Antena broadcaster reported. Doctors warn that symptoms are extremely serious and patients must be hospitalized, media reported. Experts believe the double infection was caused by weak immunity.

The first flurona cases were registered in the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest.

Patients complain of severe headaches, muscle or joint pain. Doctors warn of possible pulmonary complications and respiratory failure, the media added. Experts advise wearing masks and taking tests upon first symptoms of the infection.

According to the tv broadcaster, five hospitals in Romania have had to stop admitting new patients as their departments are overwhelmed by patients with severe respiratory infections.

In early 2023, Flurona cases were identified in Croatia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Moldavia.

