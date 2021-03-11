UrduPoint.com
First Cases Of UK Coronavirus Variant Detected In Belarus - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

Medical researchers in Belarus have detected first several cases of a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 initially identified in the United Kingdom, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Medical researchers in Belarus have detected first several cases of a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 initially identified in the United Kingdom, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"First several cases of UK COVID-19 variant have been detected in Belarus.

This was confirmed by research by specialists from the Republican Research and Practical Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

In December 2020, the UK informed the World Health Organization of a mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus variants. Although the new variant has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, have so far not prevented the mutated variant from infiltrating dozens of countries.

