First Charges Against Kosovo War Criminals Expected in Fall - Organization of War Veterans

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The first charges against Kosovo war criminals will be brought before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office (KSC) in The Hague in September and October , the head of the Organization of War Veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), Hysni Gucati, said on Thursday.

"The number of subpoenas from the Special Court to the veterans is growing every day. There are already more than 90, about 100. According to my sources, some former KLA members received the subpoenas, but did not publicly announce it for personal reasons. The first charges are expected in September-October but for now, this information is unofficial," Gucati told Radio KIM.

Former KLA leader Ramush Haradinaj resigned from the post of Kosovo's prime minister on July 19 and voluntarily traveled to The Hague. There, he appeared before the KSC but followed his lawyers' advice and exercised the right to maintain silent.

On July 26, he returned to Prishtina and announced that he would remain in the Cabinet despite his resignation. Haradinaj also called on Kosovo President Hashim Thaci to set a date for early elections and the constitutional court to give a legal interpretation of his resignation.

The KSC was established in 1998-1999 in the Netherlands, but only recently announced their readiness to work in July 2017. The starting point of their activities was marked by a 2010 report by the Council of Europe Special Representative Dick Marty, who described the KLA's crimes. Among the most serious cases reported were drug trafficking, kidnapping and organ trafficking.

An attorney from the United States, appointed as the new Specialist Prosecutor at The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers, Jack Smith, visited Prishtina at the end of October 2018, but he has yet to be charged to this day.

In 1999, an armed conflict between Albanian separatists from the KLA and the army and police of Serbia led to the bombing of Yugoslavia, at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, by NATO forces. On February 17, 2018, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Prishtina unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. The self-proclaimed state is not recognized by Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other states.