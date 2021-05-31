UrduPoint.com
First Charter Flights Between Qatar, Russia Set For October 2021 - Nat'l Tourism Council

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:40 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The first charter flights between Moscow and the Qatari capital of Doha are planned to be launched in October 2021, Berthold Trenkel, the chief operating officer of the Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC), told Sputnik.

A delegation of the council will take part in the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held from June 2 to 5. Qatar will be the guest of honor of this forum.

"QNTC has partnered with [tourism firm] TUI Russia to operate the first-ever charter flight to Qatar from Russia. The charter flights are scheduled from October 2021 to May 2022 between Moscow and Qatar. The flight timetable will be confirmed at a later date but we look forward to welcoming Russian travelers to Qatar," Trenkel said.

