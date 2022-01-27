UrduPoint.com

First Chartered Flight In Months With US Evacuees Departs Kabul For Qatar - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 06:57 PM

First Chartered Flight in Months With US Evacuees Departs Kabul for Qatar - Reports

The first flight since November carrying US evacuees has departed Kabul bound for Qatar, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing people in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The first flight since November carrying US evacuees has departed Kabul bound for Qatar, NBC news reported on Thursday, citing people in the know.

The plane, chartered by Qatar Airways, carried over 30 Americans. The flight was reportedly managed by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and paid for by the US State Department.

In late December, the broadcaster reported that the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) suspended US-chartered Qatar Airways evacuation flights out of Afghanistan. Flights were allegedly halted over disagreements both about how the Kabul airport is managed and who is provided with seats on evacuation flights.

Qatar, which has played a vital role in mediating contacts between the West and the Taliban in the past, now facilitates the evacuation of thousands of foreigners from the country.

