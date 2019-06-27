First China-Africa Economic and trade Expo opens in China

(@FahadShabbir)

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened Thursday in Changsha , capital of central China 's Hunan Province.

The three-day event has attracted more than 10,000 guests and traders, including those from 53 African countries, according to the organizing committee.

International organizations including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the World food Programme, and the World Trade Organization, have sent representatives to the expo.

Conferences, seminars, forums and exhibitions focusing on agriculture, trade, investment and infrastructure construction will be held during the event, with experts sharing views on closer bilateral exchanges.

The fair will feature exhibition areas covering more than 40,000 square meters, including national pavilions and display areas for enterprises that showcase the achievements and opportunities of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation