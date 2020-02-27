First China Coronavirus Case Registered in Georgia - Health Ministry

The first case of infection with a new type of coronavirus has been registered in Georgia, Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze said Wednesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The first case of infection with a new type of coronavirus has been registered in Georgia, Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze said Wednesday.

"A few minutes ago we received test results from the Lugar Laboratory, which confirm the first case of new coronavirus infection in the country.

A Georgian citizen who arrived from Iran via Azerbaijan yesterday has been infected," Tikaradze said at a briefing.

The new coronavirus infection, officially called COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, has so far infected over 81,000 people worldwide with the death toll of over 2,700 people.