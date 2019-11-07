First China railway express line train reaches NW Turkey

(@imziishan)

TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The first Chinese freight train traveling the China Railway Express line from Xi'an, China to Europe arrives at Kapikule railway station in Turkey 's northwestern Edirne province, bordering Bulgaria on November 07, 2019

The China Railway Express line is carrying an electronic product load equivalent to 42 tractors. The train is traveling over two continents, 10 countries, two seas and 11,483 kilometers (7,135 miles) of road in 12 days with 42 container-loaded wagons.