First Cities Summit of the Americas to Open April 26-28, 2023 in Denver - State Dept.

The first Cities Summit of the Americas will be held in the US city of Denver, Colorado, from April 26-28, the US State Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The first Cities Summit of the Americas will be held in the US city of Denver, Colorado, from April 26-28, the US State Department announced on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, August 17, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, and U.S. National Summit Coordinator Kevin O'Reilly announced that the first Cities Summit of the Americas will take place April 26-28, 2023, in Denver," the statement said.

Back in June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the US commitment to host the Cities Summit.

"The Cities Summit will promote regional cooperation, convening sub-national leaders from across the entire Western Hemisphere with diverse and inclusive representatives of government, civil society, business, academia, youth, culture and the arts, and indigenous and under-represented groups," the statement added.

The leaders of cities and communities will be meeting throughout the week of April 24. Also, the official events are due to start April 26. The events at the summit will include plenary sessions, expert panels, networking sessions and public outreach activities.