First Civilian Killed In NW Syria Raid Since March: Monitor

Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:09 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Russian air strikes on northwestern Syria killed a civilian Tuesday, the first such fatality since a ceasefire went into force three months ago, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russian warplanes launched around 15 pre-dawn strikes on towns and villages in Idlib province.

The raids led to the death of one civilian in the village of Balyun -- the "first to die from an air strike" since the March ceasefire, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Home to around three million people, the Idlib region is Syria's last majorrebel bastion after nine years of devastating civil war.

More Stories From World

