First Civilian Plane Lands at Almaty Airport Since Beginning of Unrest in Kazakh City

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The first civilian aircraft has landed at Almaty airport since the beginning of unrest in the Kazakh city and the introduction of the state of emergency, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The airport is guarded by paramilitary units, the correspondent said.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan said Almaty airport would resume operations on January 13.