First Civilian Plane Lands At Almaty Airport Since Beginning Of Unrest In Kazakh City
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 08:00 AM
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The first civilian aircraft has landed at Almaty airport since the beginning of unrest in the Kazakh city and the introduction of the state of emergency, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The airport is guarded by paramilitary units, the correspondent said.
Earlier, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan said Almaty airport would resume operations on January 13.