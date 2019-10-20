UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Clashes Between Protesters, Police Erupt In Spanish Capital Of Madrid - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

First Clashes Between Protesters, Police Erupt in Spanish Capital of Madrid - Reports

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Clashes between police and protesters against the sentence of Catalan politicians involved in an illegal independence referendum took place Saturday night in Madrid, media reported.

The rally, which was held in the center of the Spanish capital with a demand for amnesty, was attended by about 4,000 people, according to the official figures as cited by Efe news agency.

A group of radicals blocked Gran Via street in the area of Callao Square and began to throw various objects at the police, flip outdoor cafe tables and chairs. The officers had to use force. For safety reasons, some stores were closed.

According to El Pais newspaper, at least 13 people were injured, including three police officers. One person was detained.

These were the first clashes between the police and protesters in Madrid after the verdict announcement.

Since the beginning of the week, Catalonia has been marred in public unrest. Mass demonstrations have been brought about by the ruling of the Spanish Supreme Court to sentence nine Catalan politicians, involved in organizing the 2017 independence referendum, to 9-13 years in prison on sedition charges and the other three to fines over disobedience.

On Friday, what started as a general strike in Barcelona soon grew into public unrest and violent riots. Protesters were blocking roads by barricades, setting these barricades on fire, ripping off the street signs, breaking the windows of nearby stores and eventually clashed with law enforcement near the National Police building. They threw bricks, bottles, crackers and other objects onto the police and burned carton boxes. Police had to fire rubber bullets and tear gas to constrain them, as well as use water cannons to fight the fire.

