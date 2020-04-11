First Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Russia Recruits 60 Volunteers - Vector Center

The first stage of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine created in Russia will be conducted on 60 volunteers, Rinat Maksyutov, the director general of the Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology, said during a televised broadcast on the Rossiya 1 channel

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The first stage of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine created in Russia will be conducted on 60 volunteers, Rinat Maksyutov, the director general of the Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology, said during a televised broadcast on the Rossiya 1 channel.

"During the first stage of clinical trials, we will conduct tests on 60 volunteers. They have already been registered. At the same time, developers of the vaccine have also volunteered, because they are confident in both the effectiveness and safety of them," Maksyutov stated.

He added that all trials will be conducted in accordance with clinical regulations.

"Clinical trials will be conducted on healthy volunteers while following the approved protocol," the Vector Center director general said.

A large number of volunteers have come forward to take part in the clinical trials, Maksyutov added.

"We are already forming groups, there are a lot of people who want to volunteer. We have received calls from volunteers, from residents of Novosibirsk region and other regions who wish to be among the first to receive immunization against the new coronavirus disease," he said.

As of Saturday, 13,584 people in Russia have tested positive for COVID-19.