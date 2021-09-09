- Home
First Commercial Flight From Kabul Departs For Doha - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The first commercial flight from Kabul departed for Doha on Thursday, Al-Jazeera reported.
Earlier in the day, a source from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) said that the Kabul airport is ready to service civilian aircraft.
