First Concert Held on Christmas Eve in Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral Since Fire - Reports

25th December, 2020) A live concert of classical music was broadcast on Christmas eve from the Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral for the first time since a major fire engulfed and severely damaged the building about a year ago.

The concert was held without viewers present and was broadcast by the France 2 media outlet at 11:30 p.m. (22:30 GMT). The performance was conducted under strict health protocol, with all the musicians and soloists of the choir wearing protective helmets and special overalls and following other counter-coronavirus measures. The choir performed musical works by Franz Schubert and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as well as several Christmas songs.

A major fire broke out at Notre-Dame on April 15, 2019, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. While the cause has not yet been determined, the French authorities have ruled out criminal motives.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild Notre-Dame by 2024. The restoration works were put on hold in March amid the first coronavirus-related lockdown but resumed in late April. The works are still ongoing.