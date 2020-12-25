UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Concert Held On Christmas Eve In Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral Since Fire - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

First Concert Held on Christmas Eve in Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral Since Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) A live concert of classical music was broadcast on Christmas eve from the Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral for the first time since a major fire engulfed and severely damaged the building about a year ago.

The concert was held without viewers present and was broadcast by the France 2 media outlet at 11:30 p.m. (22:30 GMT). The performance was conducted under strict health protocol, with all the musicians and soloists of the choir wearing protective helmets and special overalls and following other counter-coronavirus measures. The choir performed musical works by Franz Schubert and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as well as several Christmas songs.

A major fire broke out at Notre-Dame on April 15, 2019, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. While the cause has not yet been determined, the French authorities have ruled out criminal motives.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild Notre-Dame by 2024. The restoration works were put on hold in March amid the first coronavirus-related lockdown but resumed in late April. The works are still ongoing.

Related Topics

Fire Music Christmas France Paris March April Criminals 2019 Church Media All From P

Recent Stories

PDM summons an important session on January 2

31 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

36 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

31 minutes ago

Results of Russia's Sputnik V Trials on Senior Cit ..

31 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

53 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing two in sialkot

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.