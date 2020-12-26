First confirmed cases in Spain of British virus variant: regional govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four cases of a coronavirus variant believed to be particularly infectious that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in Madrid, the regional government said Saturday, the first cases detected in Spain

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Four cases of a coronavirus variant believed to be particularly infectious that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in Madrid, the regional government said Saturday, the first cases detected in Spain.

All four cases involved people who recently arrived from the UK, the Madrid regional government's deputy health chief Antonio Zapatero told a news conference.