UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Confirmed Cases In Spain Of British Virus Variant: Regional Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:03 PM

First confirmed cases in Spain of British virus variant: regional govt

Four cases of a coronavirus variant believed to be particularly infectious that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in Madrid, the regional government said Saturday, the first cases detected in Spain

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Four cases of a coronavirus variant believed to be particularly infectious that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in Madrid, the regional government said Saturday, the first cases detected in Spain.

All four cases involved people who recently arrived from the UK, the Madrid regional government's deputy health chief Antonio Zapatero told a news conference.

Related Topics

Madrid Spain United Kingdom From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No passenger tested positive for Covid-19 on PIA f ..

2 minutes ago

114Th Midshipmen Commissioning Parade Held At Paki ..

20 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

NAB committed to make Pakistan corruption free : C ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 61,700 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Maheen XI team wins Cricket title in Justice Waqar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.