First Conversation Between Putin, Zelenskyy Very Important - Kremlin Spokesman

The fact of the first phone conversation between Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is very important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The fact of the first phone conversation between Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is very important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"It is hardly necessary now to discuss some emotional nuances and tones, the conversation was not aimed at that.

The very fact of the first communication between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine is very important," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Zelenskyy on Thursday held a phone conversation on the Ukrainian side's initiative. They discussed settlement in the southeast of Ukraine, Normandy format talks and joint work on the return of the held persons.

Peskov said Friday the conversation had been introductory and quite pragmatic and lasted 20 minutes, adding that there was no understanding when the next contact would take place.