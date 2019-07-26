First convict freed in Australian gangland informant scandal

(@imziishan)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :An Australian man jailed 12 years ago for a gangland murder was released on Friday after a court quashed his conviction, raising fears some of the nation's most dangerous criminals could also walk free over a scandal in which their lawyer had secretly been a police informant.

Faruk Orman was the first in a potential flood of convicts to benefit from revelations that a prominent criminal lawyer, Nicola Gobbo, was feeding information to police while supposedly defending them.

Orman was sentenced in 2007 to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of driving the getaway car for the 2002 killing of mobster Victor Peirce, one of a spate of some 40 murders during a gangland war in Melbourne.

The case against him unravelled after it was revealed that Gobbo was not only a police informant but also the attorney representing the key witness who testified against him. Orman has always proclaimed his innocence.

The Victoria state court of appeal ruled Friday that Gobbo's actions amounted to "a substantial miscarriage of justice" and, on the recommendation of prosectors, quashed Orman's murder conviction.

"On the facts conceded, Ms Gobbo's conduct subverted Mr Orman's right to a fair trial and went to the very foundation of the system of criminal trial," the court said.

Orman, who always proclaimed his innocence of any role in the Peirce killing, said he was not leaving prison "bitter and angry".

"I have been so lucky, throughout this experience, to have people who believed in me and fought for me," he said in a written statement to the media.

The appeals court ruling is expected to be only the first of many as Gobbo represented a large number of defendants, including some of Australia's most dangerous criminals, on charges ranging from drug trafficking to murder.

Her most prominent former client, top crime boss Tony Mokbel who is serving a 30-year sentence for drug trafficking, has also sought leave to appeal his conviction.

Prosecutors last year informed 22 people that they could have grounds to appeal.