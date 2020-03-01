UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Armenia, Patient Arrived From Iran - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:20 AM

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Armenia, Patient Arrived from Iran - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Armenia, the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced, saying that the patient arrived from Iran this week.

"Dear compatriots, about two hours ago we learned of a confirmed case of coronavirus, unfortunately. The patient is a 29-year-old citizen, a man who arrived from Iran by plane with his wife on February 28," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Facebook Wife Armenia Man February Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

6 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

7 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

7 hours ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

7 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

7 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.