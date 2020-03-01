First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Armenia, Patient Arrived from Iran - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Armenia, the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced, saying that the patient arrived from Iran this week.

"Dear compatriots, about two hours ago we learned of a confirmed case of coronavirus, unfortunately. The patient is a 29-year-old citizen, a man who arrived from Iran by plane with his wife on February 28," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning.