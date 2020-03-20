First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The first case of coronavirus disease has been confirmed in Niger, media reported on Thursday, citing the Health Ministry of the Western African country.

Tam Tam Info news outlet reported that the patient was a bus driver who had a Nigerian citizenship and arrived in Niger from Cote d'Ivoire. He tested positive for coronavirus at a checkpoint on the border with Burkina Faso.

As data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows, 635 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Africa since the start of the outbreak, compared to over 82,000 cases in the European Union, the United Kingdom and countries of the European Economic Area.

According to the WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, the comparatively lower number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa may be explained by the difference in seasonal influenza periods, and the infection rate may increase as winter draws closer in the southern hemisphere.