First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Tanzania - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Tanzania - Reports

Tanzania has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Monday, citing the nation's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Tanzania has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Monday, citing the nation's Health Ministry.

According to the Citizen newspaper, a 46-year-old woman, who arrived in Tanzania from Belgium on Sunday, tested positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus-infected patient has also recently visited Sweden and Germany, the newspaper added.

More than a dozen African countries have already reported COVID-19 cases, with Egypt and South Africa being the most affected.

Your Thoughts and Comments

