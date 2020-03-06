UrduPoint.com
First Coronavirus Case Detected In The Vatican - Holy See Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:38 PM

The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was detected in the Vatican, Holy See Spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Friday

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was detected in the Vatican, Holy See Spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Friday.

"This morning, all outpatient services of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of Vatican City State were temporarily stopped in order to sanitize the premises as one of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday," Bruni said.

The Holy See's health services will provide the necessary information about the detected case to the competent authorities of Italy, the spokesman added.

On Thursday, Bruni told reporters that the Vatican was studying measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which must be implemented in accordance with measures taken by the Italian authorities.

Last weekend, Pope Francis did not participate in the traditional liturgy in the Lateran Basilica, and also canceled group audiences. Bruni explained that the pope had caught a cold, but some online media were quick to report that Pope Francis had become infected with the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis had tested negative for coronavirus. The Holy See has not commented this information.

