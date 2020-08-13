UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Case In Greek Island Camp: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:54 PM

First coronavirus case in Greek island camp: official

Greece on Thursday reported its first novel coronavirus infection in one of its overcrowded asylum seeker camps, a migration ministry source said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Greece on Thursday reported its first novel coronavirus infection in one of its overcrowded asylum seeker camps, a migration ministry source said.

A 35-year-old man from Yemen living at the camp of Vial on the island of Chios tested positive late on Wednesday, the source told AFP.

"The man has been quarantined at the local hospital. Another 30 people are undergoing tests," the official said.

There are over 3,800 people living inside the Vial camp, over three times nominal capacity.

Several non-fatal coronavirus cases have surfaced in Greek camps on the mainland -- including 150 infections at a migrant hotel in the Peloponnese in April.

But this is the first case involving an island camp, where the worst overcrowding occurs.

The news came a day after Greece registered its highest-ever daily number of new infections at 262.

Authorities have blamed the spike in infections to the flouting of social distancing rules in restaurants, bars and public gatherings.

The government this week announced a night curfew for restaurants and bars in some of its top tourist destinations, and new restrictions for incoming travellers required to furnish negative tests up to 72 hours before entry.

Related Topics

Yemen Hotel Man Greece April From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd Test

26 minutes ago

Distt admin to organize various I-Day programmes

1 minute ago

China's push for moderately prosperous society ope ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan to speak to Merkel, EU chief over Greece r ..

1 minute ago

Youth commits suicide in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Sassoli Calls on Belarusian President to Stop Viol ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.