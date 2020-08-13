First Coronavirus Case In Greek Island Camp: Official
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:45 PM
Greece on Thursday reported its first novel coronavirus infection in one of its overcrowded camps, a migration ministry source said
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Greece on Thursday reported its first novel coronavirus infection in one of its overcrowded camps, a migration ministry source said.
A 35-year-old man from Yemen living at the camp of Vial on the island of Chios tested positive, the source told AFP.