First Coronavirus Case In Greek Island Camp: Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

First coronavirus case in Greek island camp: official

Greece on Thursday reported its first novel coronavirus infection in one of its overcrowded camps, a migration ministry source said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Greece on Thursday reported its first novel coronavirus infection in one of its overcrowded camps, a migration ministry source said.

A 35-year-old man from Yemen living at the camp of Vial on the island of Chios tested positive, the source told AFP.

