UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Case In Rome Confirmed - Reports

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:25 PM

First Coronavirus Case in Rome Confirmed - Reports

The first novel coronavirus case was registered in the Italian capital of Rome on Monday, Ansa news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The first novel coronavirus case was registered in the Italian capital of Rome on Monday, Ansa news agency reported.

According to the agency, a police officer has been tested positive at Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Regional health councilor Alessio D'Amato said that the policeman's contacts and movements have been reconstructed, connecting his case to the Lombardy region, where the majority of Italy's COVID-19 cases are located.

"The epidemiological link with the Lombardy region has been confirmed," D'Amato said.

Currently, over 1,500 cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Italy, with the death toll exceeding 30.

Related Topics

Police Rome Italy Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

4 minutes ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

4 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

4 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.