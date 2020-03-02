First Coronavirus Case in Rome Confirmed - Reports

The first novel coronavirus case was registered in the Italian capital of Rome on Monday, Ansa news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The first novel coronavirus case was registered in the Italian capital of Rome on Monday, Ansa news agency reported.

According to the agency, a police officer has been tested positive at Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Regional health councilor Alessio D'Amato said that the policeman's contacts and movements have been reconstructed, connecting his case to the Lombardy region, where the majority of Italy's COVID-19 cases are located.

"The epidemiological link with the Lombardy region has been confirmed," D'Amato said.

Currently, over 1,500 cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Italy, with the death toll exceeding 30.