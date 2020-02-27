UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Case Registered In Norway - Norwegian Institute Of Public Health

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:40 AM

First Coronavirus Case Registered in Norway - Norwegian Institute of Public Health

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in one person in northern Norway, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said at a press conference broadcast on local media outlets' websites.

Representatives of the institute called not to dramatize the situation and explained that the person whose analysis for coronavirus showed a positive result was now healthy, but continued to be quarantined at home. They did not name the gender and age of the patient.

"The test conducted today [Wednesday] shows a weakly positive result, while the previous test was negative.

The test results show traces of coronavirus," Line Vold, director of the department for protection against infections and emergency preparedness at NIPH, said.

Institute representatives also said about 100 tests had been taken from residents of Norway, and only one of them turned out to be positive. Five people who recently returned from northern Italy, where the number of infected people has risen sharply, have also been tested and are waiting for results; they are quarantined.

Related Topics

Norway Italy Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

4 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

4 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

4 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

4 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

5 hours ago

5.6 tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.