UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Cases Reported In New York State - Governor's Statement

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:20 AM

First Coronavirus Cases Reported in New York State - Governor's Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the state of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

"This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel coronavirus ” or COVID-19 ” in New York State. The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York," Cuomo said on Sunday.

According to the governor's statement, the positive test was confirmed in New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety -- the general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said.

According to the latest report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are currently 15 confirmed and seven presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the US. Another 47 cases are among repatriated persons, including from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. One death from COVID-19 has been reported in the US.

Related Topics

Governor Iran Albany New York Women Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

6 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

7 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.