First Coronavirus Death Outside China Confirmed in Philippines - Health Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The first coronavirus-related death outside China has been confirmed in the Philippines where a 44-year-old male Wuhan resident died Saturday, the Philippines Department of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) said at a news conference Sunday.

"A 44-year-old male is confirmed as the second person with the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines. He passed away on 1 February 2020," World Health Organization Philippines wrote on its Twitter account following a press conference.

WHO said the two patients were close contacts and both known residents of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.