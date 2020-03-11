UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Death Registered In Bulgaria - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:49 PM

First Coronavirus Death Registered in Bulgaria - Health Ministry

The first fatal case caused by the new coronavirus infection was registered in Bulgaria, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The first fatal case caused by the new coronavirus infection was registered in Bulgaria, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The 66-year-old woman, who was sent yesterday to Pirogov hospital in an extremely serious condition with a positive test for COVID-19 died today ... The patient had chronic heart problems and recently underwent a heart surgery," the statement said.

Doctors at the same hospital are currently trying to save the life of one more COVID-19 patient a 74-year-old man.

To date, a total of six coronavirus cases were registered in Bulgaria, according to local health authorities. The global toll of confirmed COVID-19 cases is currently close to 120,000, with overwhelming majority of them in China (81,000) and, to a lesser extent, Italy (over 10,000) and Iran (over 8,000). Fatalities count 4,284 and over 65,000 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran China Died Man Same Italy Bulgaria Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios Internation ..

50 minutes ago

'Europe is New China' for Coronavirus - US Disease ..

11 seconds ago

Washington Health Agency Urges Cancellation of Mas ..

13 seconds ago

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Five Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard ..

14 seconds ago

First COVID-19 Case Registered in Cote d'Ivoire - ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.