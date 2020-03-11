First Coronavirus Death Registered in Bulgaria - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first fatal case caused by the new coronavirus infection was registered in Bulgaria, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The first fatal case caused by the new coronavirus infection was registered in Bulgaria, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The 66-year-old woman, who was sent yesterday to Pirogov hospital in an extremely serious condition with a positive test for COVID-19 died today ... The patient had chronic heart problems and recently underwent a heart surgery," the statement said.

Doctors at the same hospital are currently trying to save the life of one more COVID-19 patient a 74-year-old man.

To date, a total of six coronavirus cases were registered in Bulgaria, according to local health authorities. The global toll of confirmed COVID-19 cases is currently close to 120,000, with overwhelming majority of them in China (81,000) and, to a lesser extent, Italy (over 10,000) and Iran (over 8,000). Fatalities count 4,284 and over 65,000 people have recovered.