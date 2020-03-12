First Coronavirus Death Registered in Greece - Reports

MOSCOW/ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The first fatal case caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was registered in Greece, media reported on Thursday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The victim is a 66-year-old man who recently visited Israel for religious pilgrimages and returned to Greece in late February, the ANT1 broadcaster reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Greece currently stands at 99. The victim was the only one seriously ill among all the patients. He was placed in the intensive care unit of a hospital and died early on Thursday, according to the broadcaster.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered. Many international events and meetings have already been canceled to prevent COVID-19 further spread.