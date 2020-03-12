UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Death Registered In Greece - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

First Coronavirus Death Registered in Greece - Reports

MOSCOW/ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The first fatal case caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was registered in Greece, media reported on Thursday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The victim is a 66-year-old man who recently visited Israel for religious pilgrimages and returned to Greece in late February, the ANT1 broadcaster reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Greece currently stands at 99. The victim was the only one seriously ill among all the patients. He was placed in the intensive care unit of a hospital and died early on Thursday, according to the broadcaster.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered. Many international events and meetings have already been canceled to prevent COVID-19 further spread.

Related Topics

Israel Died Man Greece February Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ECC to take up flour prices today

5 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s digital transformation reflec ..

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 March 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

10 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.