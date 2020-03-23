First Coronavirus Death Reported In Montenegro - Health Institute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:10 AM
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The first coronavirus death has been confirmed in Montenegro, the health authorities in the country's capital inform.
"The patient suffered from a chronic lung condition," the Institute for Public Health in Podgorica said.
The patient was a 65-year-old male who was hospitalized on Sunday morning. He tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 22 confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro.