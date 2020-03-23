UrduPoint.com
First Coronavirus Death Reported In Montenegro - Health Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:10 AM

First Coronavirus Death Reported in Montenegro - Health Institute

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The first coronavirus death has been confirmed in Montenegro, the health authorities in the country's capital inform.

"The patient suffered from a chronic lung condition," the Institute for Public Health in Podgorica said.

The patient was a 65-year-old male who was hospitalized on Sunday morning. He tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 22 confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro.

