First Coronavirus Disease Case Confirmed In Jordan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:53 PM

First Coronavirus Disease Case Confirmed in Jordan - Reports

The first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed on Monday in Jordan, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed on Monday in Jordan, media reported.

According to the Jordan news Agency, the patient is a Jordanian citizen who has recently returned from a trip to Italy.

The infected man was placed under quarantine in a hospital, the media said.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 89,000 people worldwide, with over 3,000 people having died and over 45,000 recovered.

