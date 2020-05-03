First Coronavirus Fatalities Confirmed by Health Ministry in Tajikistan - State TV

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The first two deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tajikistan, state tv reports citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 76 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, while more than 2,780 people are under medical surveillance in hospitals with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

On Friday, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon allocated $1.24 million for bonuses to be paid to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

The president also donated his monthly salary to a special account for financing the efforts to prevent and fight the spread of COVID-19.

Tajikistan's Health Ministry confirmed the country's first coronavirus cases on Thursday.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 242,000.