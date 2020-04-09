UrduPoint.com
First Coronavirus-Related Death Confirmed In Djibouti - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:08 PM

First Coronavirus-Related Death Confirmed in Djibouti - Health Ministry

The Health Ministry of Djibouti on Thursday confirmed its first death related to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Health Ministry of Djibouti on Thursday confirmed its first death related to COVID-19.

According to the ministry, the country has registered a total of 140 cases of the coronavirus so far, but 28 patients have recovered.

At a global level, the number of those infected is approaching 1.5 million. Meanwhile, over 89,000 patients have died and more than 337,000 others have recovered from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

