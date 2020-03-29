First Coronavirus-Related Death Reported in New Zealand - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The first coronavirus-related death in New Zealand has been confirmed in a statement by the country's Ministry of Health on Sunday morning.

"Sadly, New Zealand had its first death linked to COVID-19 on the West Coast early this morning.

The death was in a woman in her seventies who had initially been admitted four days ago with what was thought to be influenza complicated by a underlying chronic health condition," the statement read.

Medical professionals who came into contact with the woman immediately after she was hospitalized were not wearing suitable protective equipment against the coronavirus disease, and 21 members of staff are currently self-isolating, the ministry stated.

A total of 63 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Zealand in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall total of confirmed and probable cases since the start of the outbreak to 514, the ministry reported.