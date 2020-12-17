UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Vaccines May Arrive In Norway On Christmas Eve - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

First Coronavirus Vaccines May Arrive in Norway on Christmas Eve - Prime Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Norwegian Prime Minister Erma Solberg said Thursday that she expected first BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 to arrive on Christmas Eve if they were approved by the European Union.

Norway has been coordinating its response to the pandemic with the EU despite not being its member. The EU drug authority is reportedly under pressure to approve the BioNTech vaccine on December 23.

"We are happy that the first approved coronavirus vaccine may already arrive in Norway on Christmas Eve. Norway will start the vaccination at the same time as other European countries," she said in a statement.

Solberg added that vaccines would be rolled out across EU and its partners starting December 27. Sweden, an EU member, will resell vaccines to Norway and Iceland on the bloc's behalf. Norway will initially receive 100 million doses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Norway European Union Same Iceland Sweden May December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Aviatio ..

21 minutes ago

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

36 minutes ago

Air Arabia wins ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: Challenges during COVID-19 res ..

51 minutes ago

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.