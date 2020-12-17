First Coronavirus Vaccines May Arrive in Norway on Christmas Eve - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Norwegian Prime Minister Erma Solberg said Thursday that she expected first BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 to arrive on Christmas Eve if they were approved by the European Union.

Norway has been coordinating its response to the pandemic with the EU despite not being its member. The EU drug authority is reportedly under pressure to approve the BioNTech vaccine on December 23.

"We are happy that the first approved coronavirus vaccine may already arrive in Norway on Christmas Eve. Norway will start the vaccination at the same time as other European countries," she said in a statement.

Solberg added that vaccines would be rolled out across EU and its partners starting December 27. Sweden, an EU member, will resell vaccines to Norway and Iceland on the bloc's behalf. Norway will initially receive 100 million doses.