First Court Appearance For Suspect In Pentagon Leaks Set On Friday - Attorney's Office

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 01:20 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The first court court appearance for the suspect involved in the leaks of highly classified US military intelligence will take place on Friday in Boston, the US Attorney's Office told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the FBI arrested 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.

The US Attorney's office said that a time has not yet been set for Friday's first court appearance.

More Stories From World

