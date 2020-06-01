UrduPoint.com
First Court Appearance Of George Floyd's Alleged Murderer Delayed Until June 8 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:53 PM

First Court Appearance of George Floyd's Alleged Murderer Delayed Until June 8 - Reports

The first court appearance of former Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with murder and manslaughter in the protest-triggering death of George Floyd, has been delayed until June 8, media reported on Monday, citing court records

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The first court appearance of former Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with murder and manslaughter in the protest-triggering death of George Floyd, has been delayed until June 8, media reported on Monday, citing court records.

According to the Fox 13 tv channel, Chauvin was originally supposed to present himself before the court later in the day, at 1 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

The records state no particular reason for the rescheduling.

Meanwhile, the ABC TV channel has reported, citing the Minnesota Department of Corrections commissioner, that Chauvin was transferred to a state prison in the city of Oak Park Heights.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American male, who then later died.

