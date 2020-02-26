UrduPoint.com
First COVID-19 Case Among US Servicemen Registered In S. Korea - Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The first case of the novel coronavirus among the US armed forces has been registered in South Korea, according to the United States Forces Korea (USFK).

"A USFK soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a U.

S. service member has tested positive for the virus. We're implementing all appropriate control measures to protect the force," USFK tweeted.

According to the latest data, there are 1146 cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, along with 11 fatalities.

