First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Falkland Islands - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The government of the Falkland Islands has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on the archipelago.

"A case of coronavirus #COVID19 has been confirmed in the #FalklandIslands.  An inpatient in the #Falklands hospital who is in isolation has tested positive for the virus. The patient was admitted from the Mount Pleasant Complex on 31 March with a range of COVID19 like symptoms," the regional government wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

According to Chief Medical Officer Rebecca Edwards, the authorities are tracing people who had contact with the infected person.

The Falkland Islands are an archipelago in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean, which belongs to the United Kingdom and disputed by Argentina.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 58,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

