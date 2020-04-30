First COVID-19 Case Detected in Comoros - Reports

The first case of the coronavirus disease was registered on the Comoro Islands, media reported on Thursday, citing President Azali Assoumani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease was registered on the Comoro Islands, media reported on Thursday, citing President Azali Assoumani.

According to the Habariza Comores news portal, the patient is a 50-year-old resident of Comoros. He was admitted to a hospital with a cough, fever and breathing difficulties on April 23.

The results of the coronavirus test became available earlier on Thursday and came back positive.

The country's authorities are now working to identify all of the patient's recent contacts, the media said.

Comoros is the 53rd out of 55 countries in the African Union to register at least one COVID-19 case. In two African countries, Lesotho and Western Sahara, no cases of coronavirus have been detected so far.