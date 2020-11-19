First COVID-19 Case Recorded in Samoa - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Samoa has registered the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Samoa Observer reported citing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Malielegaoi said a sailor in a quarantine facility, who had flown to Samoa from Auckland last Friday, had tested positive.

The prime minister said the second test had been negative.

Malielegaoi said the patient was currently in isolation at a hospital.

Only a few island states such as Tonga and Nauru are free of coronavirus so far.