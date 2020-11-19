UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First COVID-19 Case Recorded In Samoa - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:10 AM

First COVID-19 Case Recorded in Samoa - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Samoa has registered the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Samoa Observer reported citing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Malielegaoi said a sailor in a quarantine facility, who had flown to Samoa from Auckland last Friday, had tested positive.

The prime minister said the second test had been negative.

Malielegaoi said the patient was currently in isolation at a hospital.

Only a few island states such as Tonga and Nauru are free of coronavirus so far.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Auckland Tonga Samoa Nauru From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

4 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

4 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

4 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

6 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

6 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.