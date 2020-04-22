First COVID-19 Case Registered Among Palestinian Refugees in Lebanon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease was detected among a Palestinian refugee community in Lebanon, as a resident of the Jalil camp in the country's eastern city of Baalbek confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Lebanese LBCI broadcaster, the patient's diagnosis was confirmed in a hospital in Beirut.

Bachir Khodr, the governor of Baalbek and Hermel, wrote on Twitter later in the day that the local authorities had begun to consider all measures to preserve the health of refugees and prevent the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said that no COVID-19 cases were detected in the country over the past 24 hours for the first time since February 21. A total of 677 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country so far. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 21.

The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in mid-March and suspended all travel in and out of the country, and imposed a stay-at-home order on all residents.