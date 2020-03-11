The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Cote d'Ivoire, the country's health minister, Eugene Aka Aouele, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Cote d'Ivoire, the country's health minister, Eugene Aka Aouele, said on Wednesday.

"We are talking about a 45-year old Ivorian who has returned from Italy.

Lab tests confirmed the coronavirus disease diagnosis," the minister said, according to the Agence Ivorienne de Presse news agency.

The patient has been sent to a medical center in the city of Abidjan.

Of all countries on the African continent, Egypt currently has the biggest overall number of confirmed cases (60), followed by Algeria (20) and South Africa (13).