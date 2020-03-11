UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First COVID-19 Case Registered In Cote D'Ivoire - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:49 PM

First COVID-19 Case Registered in Cote d'Ivoire - Health Minister

The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Cote d'Ivoire, the country's health minister, Eugene Aka Aouele, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Cote d'Ivoire, the country's health minister, Eugene Aka Aouele, said on Wednesday.

"We are talking about a 45-year old Ivorian who has returned from Italy.

Lab tests confirmed the coronavirus disease diagnosis," the minister said, according to the Agence Ivorienne de Presse news agency.

The patient has been sent to a medical center in the city of Abidjan.

Of all countries on the African continent, Egypt currently has the biggest overall number of confirmed cases (60), followed by Algeria (20) and South Africa (13).

Related Topics

Egypt Abidjan Eugene Algeria Italy South Africa All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios Internation ..

50 minutes ago

'Europe is New China' for Coronavirus - US Disease ..

11 seconds ago

Washington Health Agency Urges Cancellation of Mas ..

13 seconds ago

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Five Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard ..

14 seconds ago

First Coronavirus Death Registered in Bulgaria - H ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.